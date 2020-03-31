What’s motivating you to move while following a stay-at-home order? If you’re used to a weekly routine, finding structure during this time of uncertainty can be challenging. If you feel like you’re living in the 1990s movie Groundhog Day, where life is stuck on a loop, you’re not alone.
One simple way to break out of your rut is to have a constant daily habit you can depend on — like exercise.
By adhering to your psychical and mental health goals, or establishing new ones, you can improve your energy levels, boost feel-good endorphins, clear your mind, and reduce stress.
Last week’s circuit included low-impact exercises designed to burn calories and promote circulation. With most of the day dedicated to sedentary behaviors such as sitting at a desk or on the couch at your new home office, circulation suffers. Exercise stimulates a healthy flow of oxygen-rich blood throughout the body, which is essential for overall health. It’s also vital for a sharp mind.
This week, your wellness program will start with a mindfulness exercise followed by a new workout routine.
Mindful moment. Since we are spending so much time indoors, try to allot 20 to 30 minutes each day to take your mind and body outside for a soothing stroll.
Begin your walk by taking a few deep breaths and clearing your mind. Focus on your surroundings rather than any nagging, negative thoughts. Observe the trees as they bloom and smell the fresh spring air. If your brain wanders to a place of worry, let the thought pass and then resume your pleasant pace. Also consider listening to your favorite tunes while walking. Music can be a great escape and mood booster.
Full-body fitness. You will need a weighted object like a detergent container and a small- to medium-sized pillow. In between each exercise, perform 25 jumping jacks. For best results, repeat this circuit three times.
If you already have a workout you enjoy, each of these movements can easily be implemented into your current circuit to freshen it up.
Glute Bridge Chest Press
- Place a detergent bottle next to you. Lay down in a supine position and bend your knees so your feet are firmly planted on the floor. Make sure the lid is fastened on your bottle and hold it with both hands in front of your chest.
- Push through your heels and lift your hips up until they form a straight line from shoulders to knees. Your hips will stay lifted throughout the entire exercise.
- Keep your elbows close to your ribs and press the detergent bottle up toward the ceiling. Repeat this chest press 20 times.
Dead Bug Pillow Pass
- Grab your pillow and place it next to you. Resume your supine position and place the pillow between your knees. Squeeze your knees together to keep the pillow in place and to activate your inner thighs. Elevate your arms and legs so they are stacked above your shoulders and hips.
- Press your lower back into the ground, engage your core, and slowly lower your arms and legs down toward the ground. Use your core strength to pull your legs back to the starting stance and grab the pillow with both hands.
- Now, as you’re holding the pillow with both hands, lower your arms and legs once more. Continue this handoff sequence for 10 counts. If you experience lower back discomfort, check that your back is not coming up off the floor when you’re lowering your legs. Only lower your legs to where it feels comfortable.
Squat Thrust
- Using your detergent bottle, hold the handle firmly with both hands and separate your legs so they are slightly wider than hip-width apart.
- With your weight in your heels, shoulders back, and gaze forward, hinge back at your hips to lower into a squat and let the bottle swing back between your legs.
- Push through your heels to stand, squeeze your glutes, and simultaneously swing the bottle up and forward, lifting it to shoulder height. Your arms should remain somewhat straight throughout this movement. Repeat 10 times.
Ashley Blake Greenblatt is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach. To learn more about her virtual training program, go to ashleyblakefitness.com.