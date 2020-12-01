If getting in shape is the goal, then a TRX (Total Resistance Exercises) system is the ultimate gift. While it is a bit of a splurge, the recipient will rave about the results these suspension bands offer. Founded by a former U.S. Navy Seal, this versatile contraption focuses on strengthening the core muscles, enhancing total body power, and improving balance and stability, as well as flexibility. It can be set up virtually anywhere in the house or even outdoors with the use of a stable object like a tree. If you’re stuck inside all winter, you’re going to want this workout system.