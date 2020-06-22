Many grandparents get to enjoy perks like lining kids’ pockets with sweet treats, playing, cuddling, and best of all — handing them back to their parents just in time for the tantrums to kick in. Time with grandchildren also improves mental health, as it’s linked to stronger cognitive skills and enhanced mood. But the physical stresses can be considerable for an aging body when you consider the physical demands of lifting and lowering a small child, as well as keeping up with their rambunctious pace.