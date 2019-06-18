Step 2. Step your feet out until they are slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. A wide stance improves your support base and balance when lifting an object. Once your feet are in place, check your breathing. It’s common to hold your breath and brace when moving heavy equipment. But this seemingly innocent habit reduces the flow of oxygen-rich blood to your brain, which can cause a spike in blood pressure and make you feel dizzy or fatigued. Exhale when lifting weight and inhale when lowering it.