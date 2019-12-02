Andy Williams claims it’s the most wonderful time of the year, but for many, feeling happy during the holidays is hard. Whether you are feeling the financial strain of shopping splurges, lonely and missing a loved one, or are simply overwhelmed by the stress of a jam-packed seasonal schedule, there are a lot of complex emotions experienced over the coming weeks. And with all the holiday hoopla happening, it’s common to neglect self-care practices at a time when your brain and body need it most.