A recipe for disaster. Whether you get your groceries delivered, or venture out to the market, it’s probably fair to say we are all a little tired of cooking every night. Sometimes you just want to hang up the oven mitts and enjoy the ease of a delivered dinner. But just know that take out will likely boost your daily caloric intake due to the fact that most restaurants prep their pots and pans with lots of butters, oils and other fat-filled ingredients to make food taste delicious. This translates to more calories, saturated fats, sodium, and sugars than you may have consumed if you were cooking your own cuisine.