Running is a lot like cilantro — you either love it or loathe it. Growing up, I played field hockey and lacrosse, two sports that revolve around running. But I never enjoyed the running aspect of athletics. In fact, it was hard for me to comprehend how anyone could get excited about such an arduous activity if it didn’t also involve catching a pass or running after a ball.

It wasn’t until years later, when I saw an advertisement for a half-marathon, that I thought I’d like to give running a shot. And on my very first day of training, I immediately understood why runners are almost cultish. Running can indeed be addictive, even producing the euphoric “runner’s high” many experience while pounding pavement. This feel-good sensation occurs when endorphins are released by the brain in response to running.

Once in the routine of running, it didn’t take long to reap the rewards such as a leaner physique, a greater motivation to eat healthier, a stronger core, and lower cholesterol and blood pressure readings at my annual doctor’s visit. But the biggest impact I saw was a drastic improvement in my mental health. Running became like therapy for me. A way to release pent up tension from the day that might otherwise manifest into physical symptoms of anxiety.

So if you’ve always been interested in running, whether it be for health purposes, to reduce stress, or simply to try a new workout, the spring season is the perfect time to lace up your sneakers and get started.

Here’s your beginner’s go-to guide for becoming a runner:

1. Find time to run

One potential obstacle is not having enough time. If you really want to get something done, you’ll make it a priority. Everyone can find a way to carve out 20 minutes in their day to improve their health. With this in mind, the first step will be scheduling your running sessions. To do this, examine your calendar and find realistic pockets of time that can be dedicated solely to running. For best results, find a time bracket where you aren’t going to feel rushed, tired, or distracted.

2. Ease into it

Though running is basic in function, it’s still a very challenging activity. So you want a running routine that’s based on your current level, not where you think you should be. Instead of pushing yourself to move fast, let consistency be your central focus.

3. Find inspiration

Another useful tool for increasing motivation is recruiting family or friends that can help with program adherence, or even join you in your pursuits.

4. Act naturally

As far as form goes, everyone’s will vary. Whether you’re a heel-striker or tend to lead with your toes, both are safe as long as you don’t deviate from your natural stride. I have a ballet background, and as a result I walk and run on the balls of my feet. The only time to consider adjusting your stride is if you experience discomfort when running.

5. Walk before you run

If you are new to exercising, begin with a regular walking routine prior to running. Your goal will be to comfortably walk 30 minutes, without breaks. This will prepare and strengthen the joints, bones, cardiovascular system, and muscles for the workload ahead. If you have an elevated BMI, health condition, or suffer from sore joints, consult your physician prior to starting a new exercise program.

Once you can walk for 30 minutes (it can take some time to reach this goal, so be patient with yourself), practice this gradual, monthlong, sample running workout. Feel free to edit it to your athletic level. It’s important to include a variety of exercises into your weekly workout, such as stretching and strength training, to avoid overuse injuries and improve your power as a runner. Warm up with a five-minute walk prior to running.

Some post-run stretching suggestions

Hamstrings

From a seated position, extend one leg out and hinge at the hip to lower the torso toward this leg. Hold for 20-30 seconds then switch sides.

Quads

Stand near a wall for support. Bend at the knee to pull the leg back until the heel comes close to the glutes. Keep the knees together while holding for 20 counts. When complete, switch sides.

Calves

Face a sturdy wall, rest your hands on it for support, and take a large step back with the right foot. Keep the back leg straight, the heel planted on the floor, and front leg slightly bent as you stretch your hind leg. Hold for 20 seconds, then repeat on the opposite leg.

Ashley Blake Greenblatt is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach in South Jersey. Learn more about her virtual training program at ashleyblakefitness.com.