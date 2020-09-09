If you suffer from sore knees, squats can be scary. But when done properly, this highly effective exercise should be painless. To squat safely, start by sitting at the edge of your seat with your arms crossed over your chest. Just like the above test, push through your heels to stand, then carefully lower back down. Practice this eight times. Once that feels easy, make it more challenging by adding reps or holding a set of free weights in your hands. When you nail that, it’s time to remove the chair and try an unassisted squat.