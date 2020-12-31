Beginner: Stand near a sturdy wall for support. Rest your hand lightly on the wall, making sure not to lean into it, as this can cause postural deviations. Take a step back with your right foot and lower into a lunge so that your weight is resting in your front heel. Your front knee should be stacked over your ankle, while your back knee is under your hip. Go only as low as your natural range of motion will allow. Focus more on your positioning than how deep you can bend into the lunge. When balanced and ready, step through your front heel, bringing your feet together to stand. Repeat on the opposite leg.