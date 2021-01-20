Overall, it’s more convenient. I wish I had started online training years ago. It’s so simple, and it allows you to connect with so many people. I have a client now in New Jersey who has private group sessions with her friend in Alabama. I have clients in Italy. I trained someone who was in England. I’m able to connect with everyone simply from my phone or computer. I’m happy I don’t have to drive in bad weather to train anymore. Even when I go back to the studio, I’m still going to offer online classes and online training.