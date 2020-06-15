One simple way to ward off unwanted weight gain is to practice portion control. No one expects you to channel your inner Julia Child by whipping up Food Network-worthy dishes. But rather, try to stock up on sensible snacks and heart-healthy dishes you can feel good about. While hot dogs and Kraft dinners are easy to whip up, get your kids in the habit of enjoying healthier options like grilled lean meats, steamed veggies, or a modified mac and cheese that incorporates vegetables. When portioning out plates, fill your child’s dish and refrigerate or freeze the rest immediately to avoid the temptation of digging in yourself. Extra calories here and there add up in a big way. And if your child is in the nursing phase, cook your meals on a Sunday night and wrap them up for the week ahead for a quick, healthy option when on the go.