If you’ve experienced the nagging discomfort associated with shin pain, you know how quickly it can sideline your aerobic aspirations. Often, this aching and throbbing is caused by poorly fitted footwear, multiplying your mileage too quickly, or classic wear and tear. And if the sensation of shin splints wasn’t bad enough, the recuperation time to mend this sensitive area is long and unpredictable. This frustrating injury can really interfere with your running goals and even more problematic, your ability to walk with ease.