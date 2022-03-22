Do you want to rise and shine? If you’re not a morning person, the thought of waking up and working out isn’t the most enticing endeavor. But would your sluggish morning mindset change if it only took 10 minutes and could boost your energy and productivity throughout the day?

A lot of people think you need to spend a lot of time exercising for it to make a real difference to your health. This simply is not true. In fact, in just 10 minutes you can improve your mood, enhance mental clarity, strengthen your muscles and joints, lower your blood pressure, and even sleep better at night.

A morning workout has an edge over an evening sweat session in that it helps set your day up for success. Your metabolism will get revved up early to incinerate the calories you’ll consume (though remember, weight loss also means eating less, not just moving more), you’re more likely to pick more nutritious meals, and you’ll reap the mental perks such as enhanced clarity, less stress, and a greater sense of accomplishment since exercise activates the reward center in the brain.

Try the following awakening workout that is so invigorating, you may not even crave that first cup of coffee. This routine is best when practiced after being out of bed for at least 15-20 minutes to allow ample time for your body to warm up. Keep rest breaks between exercises to 30 seconds or less. Use a carpeted surface or yoga mat for floor exercises.

Cat Cow

Begin on all fours in a tabletop position. The shoulders are stacked over the hands, while the hips are aligned above the knees.

Take a deep breath in and arch the spine, tucking the tailbone under the hips and the chin down toward the chest.

Exhale to drop the spine into a U-shape, and direct your vision and tailbone up toward the ceiling. Repeat this sequence five times.

Dead Bug

Rest on your back and elevate the arms and legs. The arms will be aligned with the shoulders, while the knees are bent and are over the hips. Tighten your abs as if drawing your belly button in toward your spine. Do not allow your lower back to pop off the floor.

Slowly lower the right arm and left leg until hovering above the floor. Hold for a count then practice with the left arm and right leg. Continue alternating for 10 reps.

Plank

Lower your body into a plank pose, where your weight rests on the forearms and balls of your feet. The shoulders are aligned with the elbows, spine is straight, neck is neutral, and feet are slightly separated.

Keep your core muscles tight as you hold here for 20 seconds. For a lighter option, you can perform the same plank from your knees.

Speed Squats

Stand tall with the feet shoulder-width apart, shoulders back, and core muscles engaged.

With your weight in your heels, hinge back at the hips and lower into a squat.

Push through the heels to stand. Move at a fast pace for 8 counts.

Punch Pivot

Stand with your feet wider than hip-width apart. Ball your hands into fists and position them in front of the chest.

Simultaneously punch the right arm out and pivot with the back right foot. Your whole body will rotate as you punch.

Quickly shift your weight back to the starting stance and punch/pivot with the left side. Briskly continue this back-and-forth movement for 20 counts. When complete, repeat this entire circuit once more.

Ashley Blake Greenblatt is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach in South Jersey. Learn more about her virtual training program at ashleyblakefitness.com.