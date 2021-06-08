Would you like to make your exercise experience easier? Finding motivation to move can be challenging. In fact, for many, it’s one of the biggest obstacles standing in the way of adherence to a wellness program. We all know exercise is essential for longevity, weight management, independence as we age, and an overall sense of well-being. But this knowledge isn’t always enough to fuel your fitness fire.

If you’re having difficulty dedicating time to working out, or need a little help maintaining exercise enthusiasm, here are the top four tricks to tackle your toning troubles:

Home base. A gym is a great place to get your sweat on. But packing a gym bag, driving to and from your destination, finding parking, checking in and waiting for machines to open, is time consuming. And this doesn’t even account for your actual workout time! By shifting your workout to the comfort and convenience of your home, which many of us have been doing for the past year, you’ve likely noticed how simple it is to complete a well-rounded fitness routine in a flash.

Keep fitness fresh. Boredom kills motivation. So if you’re engaging in the same, stale exercises every workout, you’re bound to burn out. Find fun ways to keep fitness stimulating. This is the key to securing program adherence and long term success.

For example, if you practice your training drills indoors, try changing your environment by stepping outside. If running is your go-to, cycle or do a HIIT circuit for a change of pace. By keeping your mind and muscles guessing, they’ll grow stronger and exercise will become more enjoyable.

Redundant reps. There’s a reason counting sheep summons the Sandman, it’s tedious and tiresome! If you’re in the habit of counting up as you complete each rep, revive your routine by counting down instead. It’s a sneaky way to trick your mind into staying motivated as you carve digits from the total number you aim to achieve.

Think of counting up from one as being a lot like hauling yourself uphill on a bike. Whereas when you hit the peak and start to coast downhill, it’s less taxing and even fun. Your body will do what your brain tells it. Therefore, by playing this brain game, you’re more likely to rule your reps than run from them.

Make it a quickie. Exercise doesn’t need to be endless to be effective. In fact, shorter sessions can be far more advantageous since they allow for an all-out effort. By working harder for a shorter span of time, your lungs build better endurance and more calories are burned as your heart rate remains elevated throughout the entire workout.

Test out this short and sweet, total body strengthening circuit. Repeat the entire circuit three times. Ideally, rest breaks between exercises should be limited to 30-60 seconds (take more time if necessary), with a 2-minute break between sets.

Plank jacks

You can start your plank from either your hands or your elbows — either way, be sure they are stacked over your shoulders. For both positions, keep your neck, head, and hips in line with your spine.

Jump your feet out wider than hip width apart, then back to the starting stance. Continue for 10 reps. Avoid sagging at your hips when jumping.

Kneel to squat

Star by kneeling on a mat so your knees are hip-distance apart, spine is straight, and shoulders are stacked over hips. Bring your hands behind your head and lace your fingers together.

Without shifting your upper body, step your right leg forward and plant your entire foot on the floor. Follow this by stepping through with your left leg, remaining low so you are in a squat. Hold for two counts then lower your right knee, then your left knee. Repeat this entire sequence five times then alternate by stepping with your left foot first for five counts.

Burpee

Lower into a squat so your thighs are parallel with the floor. Drop your hands inside your feet at a shoulder-width distance.

Jump your feet back into a plank pose. Hold for a count then quickly hop your feet back to the sides of your hands. Jump back and forth between a squat and a plank for 10 counts. Just like the plank jack, avoid allowing your hips to sag as you move. If you tire, it’s better to rest for a moment than to compromise proper form.

Curtsey kick

Stand tall with feet shoulder-width apart. With all your body weight in your front left heel, take a diagonal step back with your right leg.

Push through your left heel to stand and shift momentum to kick your right leg out to the side. Perform five reps before switching sides.

Ashley Blake Greenblatt is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach in South Jersey. To learn more about her virtual training program, go to ashleyblakefitness.com.