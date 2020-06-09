Knowing all the ways in which your life will change during and after pregnancy involves a lot of guesswork. But one thing is sure: you’ll need to stay strong and fit to keep up with the physical demands of your growing body and family. By establishing a solid fitness framework and good nutritional habits early on, you’re more likely to succeed at having a healthy household in the years beyond birth.
This week, we will break down the best exercises to practice — and those to avoid — as your pregnancy progresses. During pregnancy, physical activity is incredibly important for helping to maintain a healthy weight, reducing the risk of hypertension and preeclampsia, regulating blood sugar, and even improving your body’s ability to bounce back post-pregnancy. And since your body is blooming, your fitness program must also evolve to safely accommodate your muscles, bones, endurance level, and ability to balance with a baby in your belly.
While the fitness plan below is safe for soon-to-be moms, it can also be a good starting point for significant others who should continue to exercise on their own, motivate their partner to move more, and encourage healthy habits for their growing family. Teamwork is essential during this precious time.
If you’re under the weather for this part of your pregnancy, chances are your only exercise will be squatting by the toilet, working on your gag reflex. But once these side effects subside and your energy returns, so should your daily exercise routine.
If you were physically active before pregnancy, continue your current workout program. But remember to listen to your body and consult your physician if something doesn’t feel right. For those who are new to exercising, slow and steady is the safest pace. Establish healthy habits by practicing low-impact exercises such as yoga, walking, or swimming. And don’t forget to perform pelvic floor strengthening exercises every day.
This period of your pregnancy is often considered the most enjoyable. Your energy is back, symptoms have subsided, and you’re beginning to grow, show, and glow. And while you may be starting to feel like your old self again, remember there are still major internal changes occurring that will influence your fitness abilities. That makes this the appropriate time to reassess which movements are safe for you and your baby.
For example, as the uterus expands, it is best to avoid supine workout positions. When lying on your back for prolonged periods, the weight of the uterus compresses blood flow in a large vein, which can cause dizziness or light-headness. But don’t worry, there are still plenty of risk-free fitness moves you can perform. Stick with low-impact aerobics, aiming for 30 minutes a day, five days each week. Here are some valuable body weight exercises worth trying:
Clams
- Begin on your side, with legs stacked and head propped up by your elbow.
- Pull your top knee away from your bottom knee and squeeze at your hip for a count. Then lower you top leg back down. Repeat 25 times on each side.
Wall Sit
- With your back against a sturdy wall, keep your body weight in your heels as you slowly slide down until your knees are at a 90-degree angle.
- Hold for 20 to 30 seconds, then carefully inch your way up the wall to stand, or gently bring your body down to a seated position.
Stationary Lunge Pulse
- Stand tall and take a step back with your right foot. Lower your body into a lunge, keeping your front knee aligned over your ankle and back knee under your hip. All your body weight should be in your front heel.
- Remain in this stance as you pulse up and down 10-12 times then switch sides.
With the start of your third trimester, you must be mindful of your movements and the ways in which your body has changed.
Since your center of gravity has shifted, so has your balance. Also, if you’re experiencing achy hips, you can blame the hormones relaxin and progesterone, which are released to loosen the joints and ligaments for birth. This, in addition to extra weight, may cause you to feel less sure-footed or comfortable on your feet.
Stick with low-impact aerobics for 30 minutes a day. And continue to avoid anything that requires you to lie supine or prone, opting instead for these total-body strengthening exercises you can do standing or on all fours:
Table Top Leg Lifts
- Start in a table top position with shoulders stacked over wrists and hips over knees.
- Extend your right leg back and keep it straight with your ankle flexed to a 90-degree angle.
- Elevate your right leg slightly higher than your back and squeeze your glute. Pulse your leg 5 times then release it back down to the starting position. Repeat 8 times then switch sides.
Single Leg Bicep Curls
- Holding two light weights, slowly and carefully lift your right leg so your foot rests next to your left knee.
- Hold this stance while you perform 10 bicep curls. Repeat on the opposite leg.
Front + Lateral Lifts
- Holding your weights, stand tall with a slight bend in your elbows and knees.
- With your neck relaxed and tailbone tucked under, lift your arms out to your sides until they reach shoulder height. Hold for two counts then lower. Next, lift your arms straight out in front of you. That’s one rep. Continue this sequence 10 times.
Ashley Blake Greenblatt is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach in South Jersey. To learn more about her virtual training program, go to ashleyblakefitness.com.