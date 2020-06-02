Most of us aren’t familiar with the pelvic floor and its powerful purpose. If you’ve ever experienced that aching sensation of having to urgently use the restroom but were lucky enough to “hold it” in time to avoid an accident, you can thank your pelvic floor muscles. These muscles at the base of the pelvis act as a firm support system for the pelvic organs such as the bladder, bowels, rectum, and prostate (for men) or uterus (for women). It’s like a hammock holding everything up and in place.