One of the most accessible methods for managing stress is by learning how to breathe properly. Your mood directly impacts breathing patterns. When you’re mad, you can yell, huff, puff, and then feel light-headed from inhaling insufficient levels of oxygen. When you’re relaxed, your breath is soft and slow, which mimics the emotions associated with feeling calm. By recognizing the relationship between your breathing patterns and emotions, you can quickly disarm your response to stress that’s hardwired into your brain. For this to work, it’s like any other exercise program that requires daily reps to grow stronger. Initially, practice this skill when you aren’t in the throws of a stressful situation since your mind will be more clear and rational.