Is your back strong enough to withstand the workload of the holiday season? Over the coming weeks, your spine and its surrounding muscles may shift and strain in ways that differ from the rest of the year. Whether you are hunching over a hot oven, hoisting heavy shopping bags, or hanging decorations from hazardous heights, it only takes one minor misstep, or poorly executed pivot, to cause lower back pain. And while there is never an ideal time to blow out your back, the holidays are an especially inconvenient occasion to sustain such an injury.