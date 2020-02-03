Keeps joints jolly. One of the most alluring aspects of the elliptical is its ability to give a great workout without irritating fragile joints. Since your feet are planted on the pads throughout your entire sweat session, your body can keep up the intensity without jolting your joints. This sort of low-impact exercise helps reduce inflammation and discomfort in sensitive areas like knees, hips, and lower back, making it ideal for beginners or those who are rehabbing an injury or have orthopedic issues.