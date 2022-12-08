While some seem to adapt to the seasonal change with ease, it’s undeniable that fall and winter can have a significant impact on mood. Though the days are getting shorter and colder — making staying cuddled in bed seem like a delightful option — obligations and responsibilities don’t freeze with the weather.

About 10 million people in the U.S. experience Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) every year, and many don’t even know it. If you feel tired, unfocused, inexplicably sad, or generally just not yourself, this is how SAD might be affecting you, plus tips on how to treat it.

Thinking about suicide? If you or anyone you know is thinking of suicide, help is available 24/7: The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers help in more than 150 languages. Call or text 988. En Español , marca al 1-888-628-9454. If you're deaf or hard of hearing, call 1-800-799-4889.

offers help in more than 150 languages. Call or text 988. , marca al 1-888-628-9454. If you're call 1-800-799-4889. The Philadelphia Suicide and Crisis Center offers guidance and assessment about depression, self harm, hopelessness, anger, addiction, and relationship problems, at 215-686-4420.

offers guidance and assessment about depression, self harm, hopelessness, anger, addiction, and relationship problems, at 215-686-4420. Veterans Crisis Chat is available at 1-800-273-8255 or by text at 838255.

is available at 1-800-273-8255 or by text at 838255. The Trevor Project offers crisis support to LGBTQ+ youth 25 and under. Call 1-866-488-7386, text START to 678678, or start a chat.

What is Seasonal Affective Disorder?

“It’s basically a depression that exists during a certain time of the year,” said Matthew Wintersteen, a clinical psychologist at Thomas Jefferson University. You might be inclined to dismiss it as winter blues, but it’s an actual form of depression , according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Shorter daylight hours and living in colder places make it more likely for people to experience seasonal affective disorder over fall and winter. But, it can also happen in spring and summer. For Jason Lewis, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s (CHOP) director of mood, anxiety, and trauma disorders, the key indicator is timing. “Symptoms must be due to the change of season, not due to a seasonally linked stressor, such as the start of school.”

Seasonal Affective Disorder tends to develop during young adulthood, with more women experiencing it than men, and is “relatively rare in children,” adds Lewis. This doesn’t mean, however, that your teen can’t have SAD, but rather that symptoms might look a bit different.

What are the symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder?

What differentiates all forms of depression from sadness is that they cause some level of impairment, said Wintersteen. If you find yourself isolating, having a hard time being productive at work or school, and overall finding it difficult to function day-to-day, that might indicate a problem that deserves attention.

There is no one way to experience SAD. In fact, some folks don’t experience symptoms every year, according to NIMH. But being a subtype of depression, symptoms can look like:

Sleeping too much or too little

Having a hard time waking up

Feeling tired, low energy, or slowed down

Having trouble focusing

Feeling unusually sad or irritable

Losing interest in doing things (even things you used to enjoy)

Feeling agitated

Feeling hopeless

Feeling guilty or being self-critical

Having suicidal thoughts, wishing to be dead, or purposely hurting yourself

Changes in weight or appetite

During fall and winter: Oversleeping, weight gain, social withdrawal, and overeating can be indicators that you are experiencing SAD. One unique symptom is cravings, especially carbohydrates. “Some people sort of describe it as if you’re kind of getting ready to go to hibernation,” Wintersteen said.

For children: Just as with depression, there are some differences in symptoms for kids and teens. Lewis advises to keep an eye on whether or not they seem more irritable, sad, sleepy, or ask for food more often.

Will I experience SAD every season?

“If this has been someone’s experience in previous winters, it’s reasonable to anticipate that it might happen again,” Wintersteen explained. According to NIMH, SAD can run in families, and people with eating disorders, ADHD, anxiety, panic disorder, and bipolar disorder can be at a higher risk.

What can parents do to support their children?

Lewis recommends making sure your child is getting a fair amount of social interaction and physical activities, especially outside. Helping them stick to a healthy sleep schedule, eating, and exercise routines are also advised. And if they continue to struggle, talk to your child’s pediatrician or mental health professional.

How do you treat Seasonal Affective Disorder?

You may have heard that Vitamin D supplements can help improve seasonal depression symptoms. However, NIMH points out that the results “have produced mixed findings,” with some feeling no improvement at all.

Here are other alternatives that can be more helpful:

Therapy

It’s never a bad idea to reach out to a mental health professional if you are having a hard time.

For psychologist Lewis, in most cases, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is the recommended treatment for SAD. “It teaches you ways to think and act differently to help promote positive mood and coping strategies,” he explained.

Light therapy

This one might make you feel a bit like a plant, but it can be as equally effective as therapy to improve SAD symptoms, according to the NIMH.

Light therapy has been around since the ‘80s, and it involves sitting in front of a specialized lamp called a lightbox to “trick” your body into thinking this very bright apparatus is sunlight. Lewis recommends using it for 30-60 minutes daily to improve your mood and decrease SAD symptoms.

There are, however, contraindications. People with eye illnesses, taking or using topical medications that increase sunlight sensitivity, and people with diabetes should talk to a doctor before using light therapy.

How to choose a light box

Tania Czarnecki, director of Drexel University’s Counseling Center, sees students’ mood improve with VeriLux HappyLights Therapy Lamp. That’s the brand the school uses, and students can check out light boxes for free at the library or counseling center. Regardless of the brand you pick, Czarnecki points out that according to research, light boxes are most effective when they omit at least 10,000 lux, the measurement of a light’s intensity.

Antidepressants

Antidepressants can improve or prevent Seasonal Affective Disorder, but some must be taken daily. They do have side effects, take weeks to change mood, and you might need to try multiple kinds before finding the right one.

So, talk to a healthcare provider to see if this is the best option for you.