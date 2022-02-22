While viewing this year’s Winter Olympics, I couldn’t help but notice a striking difference between these events and those of the Summer Games. Unlike the summer sports that include an array of upper and total-body activities such as swimming, shot put, and boxing, winter sports are performed predominantly by the lower body muscles.

Whether you’re an Olympian competing for the gold, or someone less athletically inclined, you need strong legs for walking, bending, stair-climbing and many other activities. Well-conditioned legs also aid in preventing fall-related injuries, improving knee and hip stability, boosting the metabolism, and even alleviating lower back pain that’s associated with underdeveloped hamstrings.

If the Winter Olympics left you feeling inspired, then try the following workout I designed after one of the most popular winter events: skating. For this, you’ll need a smooth surface like a tile or wood floor and a paper plate or small hand towel.

Speed skater

Position the plate under the ball of your right foot. Hinge back at the hips to lower into a half squat. All your weight is in your heels. This will protect the knees and target the back of the legs. Hold this pose as you extend the right leg laterally. Keep the chest up and gaze forward.

Remain in this position and engage the core to slide the right leg back to the starting stance. Repeat 10 times then switch sides.

Gliding lunge

With your hands resting on your hips, slide the right foot diagonally behind the left leg.

Hold for two counts then push through the front heel to stand and slide the right leg back to the starting pose. Repeat 10 times then practice on the opposite side. Move slowly through each rep to ensure you have good stability in the supporting leg.

Ice breaker

With the plate or towel under your right foot, plant the left foot and slide the right foot straight back. All your weight is in the front heel. Lower until the front knee is bent at a 90-degree angle.

Hold for two counts then drive through the left heel, pulling the right leg back in to stand. Continue for 10 reps then switch sides.

By continually finding new sources of motivation, like the Olympics, fitness will always be fresh and fun.

Ashley Blake Greenblatt is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach in South Jersey. Learn more about her virtual training program at ashleyblakefitness.com.