An afternoon sweat session is like brainfood. As you begin to move, your sore, stiff muscles are roused from their sedentary slumber by a fresh flow of oxygenated blood, while mood boosting endorphins are released to squash stress. There is also a sense of accomplishment that you completed your workout, which can often be neglected when left for the end of the workday. Afternoon aerobics can also improve your chances of losing weight or maintaining your ideal weight since you are less likely to overeat, or make poor food choices after engaging in the healthful task of toning up.