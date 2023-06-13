West Philly water boil advisory: An initial round of testing shows no bacteria contamination, officials say

The Philadelphia Water Department has not found evidence of harmful bacteria in an initial testing of water samples from the West Philadelphia neighborhoods under an advisory from the department to boil water before using it.

If results from a second round of testing, expected back this morning, also show no contamination, the department will likely lift the boil advisory today, said Brian Rademaekers, a spokesperson for the water department.

On Sunday afternoon, a pumping station serving a section of upper West Philadelphia failed, causing a loss of pressure in the system that left some customers without water. Rademaekers said the department is still investigating the cause of the failure.

Water pressure was restored, but the hour of low pressure could have created a vacuum, raising concern about whether bacteria and other disease-causing organisms were pulled into the water pipes. The city told residents in several West Philadelphia zip codes to boil water before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food.

The department is expecting a second round of testing results this morning, and will present them to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

“If we get the all-clear, and the DEP agrees, we’ll start the work of informing people in the area that they can go back to normal,” Rademaekers said.

The city says about 18,000 customers are impacted by the water-boil advisory. This includes customers who lost water or had low pressure in:

Wynnefield Heights, Wynnefield, Overbrook Farms, Green Hill Farms, Overbrook, Overbrook Park, Morris Park Parts of Carrol Park, Haddington, West Parkside, and West Fairmount Park The following zip codes: 19151, and parts of 19131 and 19139

The water department has posted an interactive map where residents can search their address to see if their home is included in the boil advisory.

Impacted customers are advised to boil water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing formula. The city suggests:

Bring water to a rolling boil. Let it boil for one minute. Let the water cool before using.

Staff writer Rob Tornoe contributed to this article.