18,000 West Philly residents urged to boil water before drinking after pumping station failure

A water boil advisory is in effect for areas of West Philadelphia Monday following the failure of a pumping station.

The Philadelphia Water Department said between 3:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. Sunday, a pumping station serving a section of upper West Philadelphia failed. The shut down caused a loss of pressure in the system, leaving some customers without water.

Water pressure has since been restored, but the city said the lack of pressure cold allowed bacteria and other disease-causing organisms into the water pipes.

The city says about 18,000 customers are impacted by the water boil advisory. This includes customers who lost water or had low pressure in:

Wynnefield Heights, Wynnefield, Overbrook Farms, Green Hill Farms, Overbrook, Overbrook Park, Morris Park Parts of Carrol Park, Haddington, West Parkside, and West Fairmount Park The following ZIP codes: 19151, and parts of 19131 and 19139

Impacted customers are advised to boil water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing formula. The city suggests:

Bring water to a rolling boil. Let it boil for one minute. Let the water cool before using.

It is unclear how long the water boil advisory will be in effect. Customers with questions can go to water.phila.gov or call (215) 685-6300.