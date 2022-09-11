It’s almost fall, which means health fair season is upon us.

On tap this week: a diabetic retinopathy event hosted by Wills Eye and a wellness fair by Temple.

Wills Eye on Diabetes Day

When: Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wills Eye Hospital, 840 Walnut St. in Philadelphia.

Details: Wills Eye will offer free screenings for diabetic retinopathy, a leading cause of blindness that affects people with diabetes. Appointments are required and can be made online at www.willseye.org/diabetes-day or by calling/texting 267-769-4067.

Temple Emergency Action Corps Community Health Fair

When: Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Mercy Neighborhood Ministries, 1939 W. Venango St. in Philadelphia.

Details: Learn more about Temple’s resources for wellness, nutrition, exercise, housing, maternity care and sexual health. This is a family-friendly event with snacks.