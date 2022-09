Sunir Garg, retina surgeon at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia examines Colin Clifford of Wynnewood, PA for macular degeneration. Wills Eye will offer free screenings for diabetic eye disease Saturday Sept. 17. Read more

It’s almost fall, which means health fair season is upon us.

On tap this week: a diabetic retinopathy event hosted by Wills Eye and a wellness fair by Temple.

Wills Eye on Diabetes Day

When: Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wills Eye Hospital, 840 Walnut St. in Philadelphia.

Details: Wills Eye will offer free screenings for diabetic retinopathy, a leading cause of blindness that affects people with diabetes. Appointments are required and can be made online at www.willseye.org/diabetes-day or by calling/texting 267-769-4067.

Temple Emergency Action Corps Community Health Fair

When: Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Mercy Neighborhood Ministries, 1939 W. Venango St. in Philadelphia.

Details: Learn more about Temple’s resources for wellness, nutrition, exercise, housing, maternity care and sexual health. This is a family-friendly event with snacks.