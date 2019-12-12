Locally, women are in the majority at the medical schools of Drexel, Temple, and Rowan Universities. (Cooper Medical School at Rowan also boasts one of the nation’s 28 female medical school deans.) Men hold a slim lead at Thomas Jefferson University and the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School. AAMC does not include osteopathic schools, but Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine said more women than men are enrolled there.