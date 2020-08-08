“You have to look at what the real mission of your studio is and ask yourself if it’s really aligned with centering and uplifting people of color,” said Dolberry, who teaches the POC Yoga class at Studio 34 Yoga. “What was really nice about June was that for us, as owners, we could just hold the space for our community members and instructors because people knew us already as folks who have been doing the work. It didn’t feel like we had to be reactive or performative, because people already knew we were ready to be there for them.”