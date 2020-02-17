Pennsylvania has had no confirmed cases of coronavirus, but a York County couple’s 35th wedding anniversary celebration has turned into a very long quarantine to make sure they aren’t infected.
Bill and Colette Smedley of Dillsburg were on the coronavirus-infected Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Japan harbor beginning Feb. 5, according to a report on Monday by WPMT Fox43, which serves the Susquehanna Valley region. The ship was detained the day after numerous passengers and crew members tested positive for COVID-19.
On Sunday, the Smedleys and more than 300 other Americans were evacuated from the ship. Testing showed 14 of the American passengers had the virus.
Although the Smedleys have not tested positive, they joined the other evacuees on flights to another 14-day quarantine at U.S. military bases. The couple’s new isolation quarters are at Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio.
U.S. health officials have acknowledged that efforts to keep the virus from spreading on the ship, including keeping passengers in their cabins and delivering meals, was not effective, according to USA Today. The Japanese health ministry said on Monday that 450 of the more than 2,500 tourists and 1,000 crew members had tested positive.
On Facebook, Bill Smedley said “Happy Birthday” to his wife, who celebrated it while onboard the flight to Texas:
“We are in the first class section....Plane is warm now, but freezing for the first 5 hrs. ...Drs running around took temps. One medic was in tears as he welcomed us on board.”
There are more than 70,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, most of them in China, where the viral infection emerged in Wuhan in late December, according to the World Health Association. More than 1,300 people have died of the pneumonia-like illness.