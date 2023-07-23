Imhotep’s Ahmad Nowell commits to Connecticut

Imhotep senior Ahmad Nowell, one of the nation’s most coveted college basketball recruits, committed to Connecticut on Sunday.

The versatile, 6-foot-1 wing had recently narrowed his choices to the Huskies, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Kentucky freshman Justin Edwards may have headlined the Panthers for the last few seasons, but Nowell, currently ESPN’s 30th-ranked player nationally, took a backseat to no one.

His ability score from beyond the three-point line, in the mid-range, and above the rim has always made him a dangerous scoring threat.

His ability to create off the dribble for himself and for others made him a headache for opponents, while his doggedness as a defender made him unique to college coaches.

For example, Kentucky’s John Calipari offered Nowell a scholarship in person and remarked about the guard’s abilities on both ends of the floor.

“He talked about the things that he loved about me, like my defense, how hard I played, how I played on offense, like my decision-making and my shot-making,” Nowell told The Inquirer. “Just talking about all the things he’s seen within my game.”

Before Imhotep fell to Camden at Hagan Arena last season, Nowell led the Panthers with 20 points. He also logged the lion’s share of minutes guarding Camden star DJ Wagner, helping to hold the Kentucky commit to 8 points before Wagner erupted in the final frame.

Nowell is also a member of Team Final’s highly-regarded AAU roster that features four players in ESPN’s top 100 recruits, which suggest his talent blends well with other star players.