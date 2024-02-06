Imhotep’s Ahmad Nowell finds motivation in missing the McDonald’s All-American cut

Ahmad Nowell is different.

His immense abilities on the basketball court, however, aren’t the only things that set him apart.

The space between his ears also makes the Imhotep Charter senior guard unique.

So, when his name was missing from the McDonald’s All-American Game list last month, Nowell’s maturity helped him turn it into fuel.

Advertisement

“Definitely motivation,” Nowell said in a recent phone interview, “but not just for the rest of my high school career, but just for every year [in the future]. Just those players — not that it was their fault — but those players that were put in that game above me, just going out there every time I get the chance to compete against any of them, because that could be my [NBA] draft class.”

Nowell’s eyes are set on a different prize — greatness. That means while the McDonald’s snub hurt, it could be the best thing that’s ever happened to Nowell, who has committed to Connecticut.

“When you’re pursuing greatness,” Imhotep coach Andre Noble said, “you really have to self-evaluate and be very critical because some things that the average person may see as ‘Oh, that’s fine,’ people who are pursuing greatness, they see, ‘No, that’s not fine. There’s another level to get to.’ That’s how he’s wired.”

No pain, no gain

Nowell, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound point guard, is talented in various ways.

Last year, when Imhotep faced Camden at St. Joseph’s University, Nowell led the Panthers in scoring with 20 points, shot 4-for-6 from behind the three-point line, and was tasked with guarding Camden star DJ Wagner.

For large stretches of that game, Nowell appeared to be the best player on the court, including last year’s McDonald’s All-Americans Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, and Imhotep’s Justin Edwards. Wagner, who had just four points in the first half, eventually took over in the fourth quarter and led Camden to victory.

So, after Nowell worked at near-fanatical levels during the offseason, he was hurt when he wasn’t selected.

» READ MORE: After Roman dealt Neumann Goretti its first loss, the Catholic League looks wide-open

“I’m past it now, but when I did find out that I didn’t make the team, it definitely hit,” Nowell said. “Working so hard these last few years, and especially the last six months trying to showcase my skills and my ability to play in one of the biggest games in high school, it definitely hit me. I needed to take time to just get myself back together because it definitely hurt hearing that I didn’t make that game.”

But it didn’t take long for Nowell to get back in the gym with his mentor, trainer, and family friend, Tasheed Carr, the former St. Joseph University’s guard. The duo has been working out together for years.

“It’s really a life lesson,” said Carr, 38. “You shouldn’t worry about things that you can’t control. And the only thing you can really control is how you react to things.”

Back to work

Noble shared similar sentiments with Nowell, whose role at Imhotep has changed considerably this season.

“He’s been unbelievable on the court, in school with his character, his leadership,” Noble said. “Whatever committee decides that you’re not worthy of this, do not allow that to define you. But he’s a young person and that was a goal of his, so obviously that hurt. As I would’ve expected, Ahmad was back in the gym doing all the extra work that he does.”

Every day before school, Carr and Nowell work out. In fact, Carr estimates that Nowell does about three hours of extra work per day outside of what Imhotep does.

In addition, Nowell also has extra responsibilities on the court this season.

Unlike last season when he played alongside senior standouts Rahmir Barno (Florida Gulf Coast) and Edwards (Kentucky), Nowell is now the team’s veteran leader.

Imhotep’s rotation this season included one freshman and four sophomores before senior forward Makye Taylor recently returned from a knee injury.

The Panthers are still undefeated in Public League play and have wins against a few top teams from the Catholic League, including Archbishop Wood, which features Jalil Bethea, who was named to the McDonald’s squad.

“A lot of people thought we might be down a little bit this year because we lost six seniors,” Noble said. “But we haven’t been, and a large part of that is because of [Nowell].”

Mother knows best

Nowell creates his own shot with ease and is efficient from the three-point line, lethal from mid-range, and adept at finishing around the basket.

He can also create shots for others, dissect a defense via the pick-and-roll, and rarely turns the ball over.

Defensively, he guards multiple positions, while his strength and tenacity are also elite at the high school level.

» READ MORE: Sammy Jackson emerges for Roman Catholic with his brother Shareef sidelined

It’s unclear why he wasn’t selected.

Only 24 players are chosen for both the boys’ and girls’ McDonald’s All-American squads, so perhaps the sheer number of talented players is to blame.

ESPN ranks Nowell as the third-best player in the state, ninth-best at this position nationally, and No. 89 overall.

The McDonald’s game’s website says a committee “composed of basketball experts from across the country” reviews “prospects’ fundamental talents and athleticism.”

Noble said Nowell was nominated and eligible to be selected.

Nowell said he has felt underappreciated for years and that maybe it’s because not all of his skills show up on a stat sheet.

Noble added that Nowell isn’t the type to hunt for statistics, particularly when the Panthers plunder less-talented teams in the Pub.

Carr added that it might be beneficial in the long run because the snub will keep Nowell humble, serve as motivation, and perhaps lessen outside expectations when Nowell lands at UConn.

Nowell says the experience also has reinforced what his mother, Teneka Greer, has preached for years.

“My mom always taught me that everything happens for a reason,” he said. “God does everything for a reason and that there’s always a bigger picture.”