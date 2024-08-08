St. Joseph’s Prep linebacker Cam Smith flips pledge from Duke to Penn State

St. Joseph’s Prep linebacker Cam Smith, one of the top players in the state who originally made his pledge to Duke in February, has flipped his commitment to Penn State, he announced on his social medias Thursday.

A rising senior, Smith, a four-star recruit per 247Sports, helped lead the Hawks to their second straight PIAA Class 6A championship last season. He’s the ninth-ranked recruit in state in the class of 2025 by 247Sports and No. 7 by ESPN.

He’s also a multisport athlete, who won the District 12 Class 3A long jump in May for the Prep’s track and field team.

Should he officially join Penn State next year, Smith would become the first player from St. Joe’s Prep to do so on scholarship since John Reid did in 2015. He’s the fourth linebacker commit to Penn State, known as “LBU,” in the 2025 class, which includes LaVar Arrington II, the son of the former Nittany Lions star backer.

Smith is one of two Philly-area players committed to Penn State’s 2025 recruiting class, joining running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman, who pledged the Nittany Lions in June after decommitting from Georgia in December.

Penn State’s 2025 class currently is ranked No. 14 in the country by 247Sports and No. 12 by Rivals.