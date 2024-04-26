Camden High’s Billy Richmond has committed to Arkansas and John Calipari

After withdrawing his pledge to Kentucky, Camden High’s Billy Richmond announced his commitment to Arkansas on Friday, following new head coach John Calipari, who left the Wildcats earlier this offseason.

Richmond, a 6-foot-5 forward ranked No. 22 nationally in the class of 2024 according to 247Sports, previously held a scholarship offer from Arkansas. He had narrowed his choices to Kentucky, Memphis, LSU, and Alabama before announcing his pledge to Kentucky in December.

Calipari, who led the Wildcats for 15 seasons, was named the head coach at Arkansas on April 10.

Following his departure, other incoming recruits have de-committed from the program and announced they’ll rejoin Calipari at Arkansas, including five-star prospects Boogie Fland and Karter Knox.

Richmond, a five-star recruit in the class of 2024, joined the Panthers and coach Maalik Wayns, who played at Roman Catholic and Villanova, as a junior from Memphis East High. He averaged 11.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists last season.

As a senior, Richmond, who averaged 17.5 points this season, led the team to a 30-2 record and its second state title in three years.

