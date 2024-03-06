Camden advanced to the state final after a controversial waved-off basket. Here’s how everyone reacted.

For a moment, it looked like Manasquan pulled off a stunning upset of Camden in the NJSIAA Group 2 state semifinals at Central Regional High School. Griffin Linstra appeared to score at the buzzer to give Manasquan a would-be 47-46 victory over Camden on Tuesday.

But after a minute, the officials, who initially signaled a good basket, went to the monitor and determined the shot was too late, allowing Camden to complete a 13-point comeback and advance to the state final against Arts High School in Newark.

This is the age of the internet, so there’s plenty of video available of Linstra’s final shot. From the broadcast, it looked good.

Here’s another angle...

...and another that shows the scoreboard pretty clearly.

Many were unhappy with the officials after the game.

The basket would have been Manasquan’s only basket of the fourth quarter.

The fan verdict was clear — Manasquan got robbed.

Some even called for the NJSIAA to reverse the decision and give Manasquan the win. According to the Asbury Park Press, Manasquan superintendent Frank Kasyan said the school’s appeal immediately after the game was rejected and indicated the school district was exploring legal remedies.

Camden last won the NJSIAA Group 2 title in 2022 but withdrew from the field in 2023 after an on-court altercation between one of its players and an Eastside High player.