Camden-Eastside boys’ basketball game called off after an on-court altercation

The Camden County boys’ basketball championship game between Camden High and Eastside High was suspended in the second quarter Thursday after an on-court altercation broke out between players from both teams.

The crowd at Cherry Hill East was asked to leave the gym after an incident that could have postseason ramifications for defending NJSIAA Group 2 champion Camden, which is currently scheduled to open state tournament play on Tuesday.

The Panthers entered the game against rival Eastside with a 23-2 record and are led by ESPN’s No. 2 recruit DJ Wagner and No. 4 Aaron Bradshaw, who are both heading to play for Kentucky next season.

Video shows an altercation between Camden’s Cornelius “Boog” Robinson, a senior who signed to play for Albany, and Eastside’s Titus Bacon. Wagner then charged after Bacon and had to be restrained as coaches tackled players to the ground and fans and parents made their way onto the court looking to break up a fight.

The teams were escorted to the locker rooms with Camden leading Eastside 30-17. A few minutes later, it was announced that the rest of the game would not be played.

According to NJSIAA rules, any player or coach ejected before, during, or after an interscholastic event for unsportsmanlike, flagrant verbal or physical misconduct will be disqualified from the next regularly scheduled game — and if any varsity team accumulates three or more player or coach disqualifications prior to the start of the state tournament, they will not be permitted to participate, meaning the incident could cost Camden a chance at the state title.

“We are disappointed to learn that this evening’s Camden County Championship basketball game between Camden High School and Eastside High School has been suspended following an on-the-court altercation during the game,” Sheena Yera, senior communications director for the Camden City School District, said in an emailed statement.

”Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and fans. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. This incident is not an indication of who we are. … And, we expect our student-athletes to compete with sportsmanship. The District will take all the necessary steps for appropriate disciplinary action.”

Earlier in the day, Wagner was named one of five finalists for the Naismith High School Boys Player of the Year award. Last year, he led Camden in ending its 22-year state championship drought in the Group 2 final win against Newark Central.

Eastside is scheduled to open Group 3 tournament play on Monday.

