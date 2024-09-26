Central Bucks South’s Danny Gies and Owen Pinkerton get ‘back to business’ after dramatic walk-off

A few years ago, Danny Gies and Owen Pinkerton competed at quarterback on Central Bucks South’s junior varsity squad.

Against visiting rival Central Bucks West last week, the duo combined for a dramatic, game-winning touchdown likely to go down in school history.

Advertisement

“It’s almost like I couldn’t believe it,” said Pinkerton, a senior quarterback. “There’s no words to really describe it. It’s just kind of unbelievable. You can’t really believe it.”

The 22-17 victory also cinched the coveted Central Bucks Cup, which is given to the Central Bucks school with the best head-to-head record.

South had already knocked off Central Bucks East the previous week. All three CB schools shared the cup in 2022. West claimed it last season.

Trailing by one, 39 yards away from the end zone, and with just seconds remaining, the undefeated Titans called timeout after senior receiver Dallon Smith snagged a 13-yard catch.

Gies, a 6-foot-2 senior receiver, said offensive coordinator Bart Szarko designed the winning play on the fly.

“We all just decided to go to the end zone and pray a miracle happens,” Gies added.

» READ MORE: Neumann Goretti junior Wydeek Collier’s recruiting stock is on the rise

Pinkerton dropped back, felt pressure, and then stepped up in the pocket, a maneuver he believes was likely born from a boost in confidence.

In his first season as a starter last year, the 5-foot-10 signal caller led the Titans to the District 1 Class 6A title, though he rarely passed.

“He did some great things for us, but we were primarily a running team last year,” said coach Tom Hetrick. “Owen has always been able to throw the football. To me, he showed resilience by accepting that role, knowing that he could pass, if he ever got the chance to air that thing out. I think he always had confidence in himself and he has certainly grown in that confidence.”

Pressure in the pocket didn’t bother him Friday night.

“Last year, unfortunately I probably would’ve took off and ran,” said Pinkerton, who will play baseball at Penn State Harrisburg next year. “This year, coming into a leadership role, learning more about passing in the offseason, and knowing we’d have to pass the ball a lot more this season, I’ve kind of developed that [other] sense. I stepped up in the pocket and waited for my guys to get down there.”

By the time Gies got into position, Pinkerton was already in launch position.

Gies, who overcame an achilles injury during his sophomore season, said nothing could have stopped him.

» READ MORE: Archbishop Wood’s Yasin Lowry overcame hurdles to be an ‘even better’ running back

“I didn’t care if all 22 people were in the end zone,” he said, “I just knew I was coming down with that ball.”

For a brief moment, however, the outcome was in doubt as Gies and a defender wrestled for the ball.

Hetrick, now in his 11th season as coach , didn’t have a good view, and thought the worst.

“There was about two seconds when I thought West had picked the ball off,” he said. “Then I saw my players running down to the end zone.”

Pinkerton couldn’t tell what happened either, but he had a sneaking suspicion that Gies made the catch.

“I really didn’t know who caught it, but I kind had an idea that it was Danny just because in that situation, Danny’s always coming down with that,” Pinkerton said.

Pinkerton and Gies actually played alternating series while sophomore quarterbacks on the JV squad. Gies eventually got injured and by his junior year had moved to receiver and defensive back.

Last year, he intercepted two passes in the Titans’ 27-7 victory against Downingtown West to secure South’s first district crown.

» READ MORE: Germantown Academy QB Xavier Stearn is coming off a record-setting season, and he’s not done yet

It seems the Titans are poised for a strong title defense. Pinkerton and Gies have already shifted gears to Friday night against host Pennsbury.

“We have to put all of our focus on Pennsbury and leave West in the past as a great memory,” Gies said. “Just get straight back to business and hopefully we come out with a win this week, too.”