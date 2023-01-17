Biggest takeaways from local high schools competing in the Hoophall Classic tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Fans filled the stands, eventually overflowing into the walkways, college coaches were sectioned off behind the home team’s net, chatting amongst each other, and media members searched for the best view in the house at Blake Arena. Everyone was there for one reason — to see the top high school players and teams from around the country play.

For some high schoolers competing in the Hoophall Classic tournament, “It’s nothing new,” said Roselle Catholic’s Mackenzie Mgbako, a top recruit in the class of 2023. Others view it as chance to show who they are to college and NBA scouts.

“Like my coach always says, “It’s OK to be nervous,’” said Westtown senior Seyphon Triplett. “But you can’t coach effort, so I just give my best effort and I don’t worry about everything that’s around me.”

At Springfield College, the birthplace of basketball, nationally ranked high school programs across 17 different states competed in the annual tournament from Jan. 12 to 16. Of those teams, Philly and South Jersey had four schools take part — Neumann Goretti, Westtown School, Imhotep Charter, and Camden High School.

Philly and South Jersey have three top prospects in the class of 2023, namely, Camden’s D.J. Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, and Imhotep’s Justin Edwards. But besides the glimpses of premier talent showcased on those teams, other locals thrived on the big stage. Here are key takeaways of those local players and teams in the tournament.

Kentucky’s superclass team

John Calipari will have the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2023, which features three locals.

The Kentucky head coach recruited two of the most talented point guards in the country in Wagner and Robert Dillingham, who plays for Overtime Elite, as well as top wing Edwards, center Bradshaw, and North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard, who is considered one of the best combo guards.

“It feels great; I’m definitely excited to play with that group of guys,” Wagner said on Monday.

Wagner signed with Kentucky on Nov. 14, becoming the last of the five to bring the superclass into full effect.

“Mr. D.J. Wagner — he’s great, can’t complain. He can shoot, dribble,” teammate Bradshaw said. “He’s just all around a great person, grateful and humble. I really enjoy that from him.”

The 7-foot Bradshaw, who had offers from Louisiana State and Oklahoma State, said Edwards would heckle him about making his college commitment while the two were playing at the Top 100 camp.

“Me and him was talking, he was like ‘Man, just commit,’” Bradshaw said. “He was just telling me all this stuff about [Big Blue Nation] and what we could do and I thought it sounded really good. That’s my guy.”

Imhotep vs. Camden will be a sight to see

In less than two weeks, the top teams in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will go head-to-head at Hagan Arena on Jan. 28.

And so will three future teammates.

Edwards said that Wagner had been “throwing little slick shots,” at him about the upcoming game, and while Wagner admitted to initiating the smack talk, both agreed all jokes will be set aside when they step on the court.

“We’re definitely competitors; we’re going to compete regardless,” Wagner said. “Once you step between those lines there is no such thing as friends or nothing like that.”

The Panthers, who are ranked eleventh in the nation by ESPN, have their offense powered by 6-foot-7 forward Edwards. But guards Rahmir Barno, a Florida Gulf Coast commit and Ahmad Nowell, one of the top recruits in the class of 2024, can build off of Edwards’ creating floor space whenever he’s doubled in the post.

Similarly for 13th-ranked Camden, even when Wagner and Bradshaw have had off games, with starting newcomers Billy Richmond, (a junior from Memphis with an offer from Kentucky,) and Cornelius Robinson, (a senior forward, who’s committed to Albany), it’s no surprise the Panthers are averaging more than 75 points a game.

“I’m playing against my brother; it’s going be a really good game,” Bradshaw said. “We’re all really competitive. There’s a lot of matchups, so it’s going to be a really interesting and fun game.”

Other local standouts on national stage

After No. 1 prospect Dereck Lively went off to Duke this season, Westtown had some holes to fill in their lineup.

Two senior returnees — Triplett, who’s committed to play college basketball at Stonehill College, and sharpshooter Matt Mayock — have filled that gap, while leading a younger group.

Triplett, who was honored with Player of the Game against undefeated Prolific Prep on Sunday night, is playing his best basketball this season. His development over the past two seasons, after transferring in from Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, is one the dynamic point guard credits to head coach Seth Berger.

“I got the opportunity he was giving me and I just didn’t want to ruin it,” Triplett said. “It was either switch or go the same route I was going and just not be where I’m at right now.”

“I don’t think I’ve had a kid do a quicker turnaround,” Berger added.

Despite Westtown falling 71-33 to the No. 3 ranked basketball program in the nation, Triplett held his own, as a 6-foot guard, driving into the paint and creating shot opportunities for other teammates.

“It’s really early in his journey,” Berger said. “He’s going to do great things on and off the court. Stonehill College is really lucky to get this kid. I think he’s going to impact their program right away.”

Neumann Goretti’s Robert Wright III also had a standout game as the Saints captured a 55-45 victory over Vashon on Sunday afternoon. He finished with 17 points, six assists, five rebounds, and four steals.

The 6-foot point guard, who helped Neumann Goretti clinch a district and Catholic League title last season, is committed to play basketball at Baylor as a member in the class of 2024.