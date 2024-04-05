Erin Matson says change in USA Field Hockey is ‘necessary’ after being denied an Olympic tryout

North Carolina coach Erin Matson released a statement on social media Thursday night about being denied an Olympic tryout spot, saying she’s moved on but change in USA Field Hockey is “necessary.”

“I have represented the United States with great pride on numerous occasions since I was 13 years old,” wrote Matson, a 24-year-old Chadds Ford native whose Tar Heels won the NCAA title last November in her first season at the helm. “I hope to do so again in the future.”

In February, Matson, a four-time NCAA champion at UNC, requested a tryout to earn a spot on the 2024 Paris Olympic roster with Team USA. She said she met all criteria of the selection process policy of the USA Field Hockey bylaws, yet was said to be ineligible.

USA Field Hockey did not give specifics as to why, Matson said, but was asked this past week in an email to travel to Charlotte to discuss her involvement in the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

“There is plenty of time after the Paris Games to talk about my involvement in 2026 and 2028,” Matson wrote. “And I look forward to having that discussion.

“I believe change in USA Field Hockey is necessary. We should be focused on naming the strongest possible roster in order to be successful on the world stage.”

USA Field Hockey released a statement to ABC11 in Raleigh, N.C.: “At this moment, USA Field Hockey declines to comment further. The U.S. Women’s National Team high performance staff have previously asked Erin to meet in Charlotte and are awaiting a response.”