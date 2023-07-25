Mike Metzger steps down as Father Judge’s head baseball coach following remarkable season

Father Judge High School announced Tuesday that Mike Metzger will be stepping down as head baseball coach.

“Mike has been an integral part of the Father Judge baseball program for the past 15 years with the last six being the head coach,” Jake Serfass, director of athletics, wrote in a statement. “He has made the decision to focus on other aspects of his life.

“[He] has been a great role model for our student-athletes and will be a hard person to replace within our school community. He has taken enormous pride in developing our student-athletes not only as players but great young men.”

Metzger’s departure comes after his most successful season at the helm. He led the Crusaders to a 25-2 finish and captured the Catholic League title — their 10th championship since 2000 after a defeat of No. 2 La Salle.

Judge also won the District 12 crown with a 9-7 victory against Central, and on June 17, the Crusaders defeated Mt. Lebanon High School, 4-1, in the PIAA 6A final, achieving the program’s first state title in school history.

Father Judge did not start playing in the PIAA until 2008.

“I want to say thank you to all the players that have come through our program,” Metzger wrote in a letter from the school. “Most of the great memories I have of them have nothing to do with baseball. We share a common bond; we will always be Father Judge Crusaders.”

