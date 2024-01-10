Imhotep Charter’s Zahir Mathis, a four-star defensive end, commits to Ohio State

Imhotep Charter’s Zahir Mathis, a junior edge rusher, announced his oral commitment to Ohio State on Wednesday, becoming the sixth pledge in the Buckeyes’ class of 2025.

Mathis, the No. 9 defensive end in his class and top overall recruit in the state according to 247Sports, chose Ohio State over Texas, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida State. The four-star prospect told Rivals.com that the relationship he built with Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and his staff solidified his decision.

“Seeing myself in that system will be a great thing for me,” Mathis said. “...They respect me and I respect them to the most, and just being down there it was a good thing for me. We all bonded on a high-key level.”

Mathis is one of four defensive commitments in the Buckeyes’ 2025 class. He will be teaming up with the No. 4-ranked player in the nation, Devin Sanchez, a cornerback from North Shore High School in Houston.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Mathis helped lead Imhotep to an undefeated season (15-0) and capped it with a PIAA Class 5A state title in a 38-13 victory over District 7 Peters Township. He averaged 5.2 tackles and forced a fumble.