Imhotep Charter’s Zahir Mathis, a four-star defensive end, commits to Ohio State
The junior edge rusher, rated as one of the top players in the state, chose Ohio State over Texas, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida State.
Imhotep Charter’s Zahir Mathis, a junior edge rusher, announced his oral commitment to Ohio State on Wednesday, becoming the sixth pledge in the Buckeyes’ class of 2025.
Mathis, the No. 9 defensive end in his class and top overall recruit in the state according to 247Sports, chose Ohio State over Texas, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida State. The four-star prospect told Rivals.com that the relationship he built with Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and his staff solidified his decision.
“Seeing myself in that system will be a great thing for me,” Mathis said. “...They respect me and I respect them to the most, and just being down there it was a good thing for me. We all bonded on a high-key level.”
Mathis is one of four defensive commitments in the Buckeyes’ 2025 class. He will be teaming up with the No. 4-ranked player in the nation, Devin Sanchez, a cornerback from North Shore High School in Houston.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Mathis helped lead Imhotep to an undefeated season (15-0) and capped it with a PIAA Class 5A state title in a 38-13 victory over District 7 Peters Township. He averaged 5.2 tackles and forced a fumble.