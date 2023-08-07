Imhotep names its basketball gym after coach Andre Noble

Coaches, teachers, and administrators at Imhotep Charter knew the answer would have been a resounding “no,” so they just didn’t ask the question.

Sunday afternoon on its Germantown campus, alumni of Imhotep’s girls’ and boys’ basketball programs gathered to celebrate their histories.

At some point while pictures were being taken inside the gym, boys’ head coach Andre Noble, one of the most successful high school coaches anywhere in the last 20 years, looked confused after noticing a banner bearing his name.

“Andre Noble Gymnasium,” the banner read, officially naming the gym after the only coach Imhotep has known.

Advertisement

“They said, ‘we knew you would say no, so we couldn’t include you in the planning,’” said Noble, laughing via phone Monday afternoon.

Members of his first team in 2001 to his current team were in attendance. Noble, who typically deflects praise, said he was grateful that so many of his former players returned.

Players such as Daron “Fatts” Russell, Brandon Austin, and Sean Lloyd were in attendance, along with several others.

“That was really cool,” he said. “It was great for us to catch up. I’m not big on [accolades]. I just love the work. The greatest gratitude is just seeing the men they are becoming, the family men they are becoming, the professionals they are becoming. I just appreciate being a part of that journey for so many of them.”

» READ MORE: Imhotep Charter’s Ahmad Nowell: A hot recruit in the new NIL era

Noble arrived at Imhotep in 2000, started the sports program the following year, and helped the Panthers join the Public League in 2004. Since then, he has led 11 Pub champions and nine state title teams. He has 472 career wins over 19 seasons.

» READ MORE: Imhotep routs Exeter to win second straight state title behind top recruit Justin Edwards’ 19 points

Though he laughs about likely saying “no” to the dedication, Noble appreciated the effort that went into Sunday’s surprise.

“Humbling,” he said. “Really humbling. I’m just grateful for the people that I work with and grateful for the opportunity that I’ve had here. From our founder believing in me to the young people and their families trusting in me. It’s just humbling.”