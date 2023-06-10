Khari Reid’s ‘life-changing’ football commitment to Stanford believed to be a first for Philadelphia

Had you seen Khari Reid play youth football, you might be surprised to see him now or to hear where he’s heading.

Back then, the Neumann Goretti senior-to-be was a running back who used his speed to keep his uniform pristine.

“I always had a clean jersey in every game when I was growing up,” Reid said by phone, laughing. “I hated the contact. I hated knowing I could get hit by someone way bigger than me. It was really terrifying for me. But I grew out of it.”

In fact, Reid has grown to love contact. Stanford likely wouldn’t have offered him a scholarship otherwise.

“Any time I can make a tackle or do anything physical any time on the field, there’s never any hesitation,” Reid said. “I’m always a go-getter. If I see you, I’m going to get you.”

Last week, the versatile and hard-hitting 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back committed to the Cardinal during an official visit, perhaps making history in the process.

“I found out I [may have been] the first ever from Philly to commit to Stanford,” Reid said. “That felt great. I couldn’t take the smile off my face.

“To go to Stanford is one thing, but to make history coming out of Philadelphia, especially in my generation when there are a lot of homicides — it’s really dangerous out here. To be known as the first kid out of Philadelphia to go to Stanford, I hope it really starts a trend for kids to follow behind me. It really excites me for what I [may] have started.”

It’s difficult to confirm that someone is the “first” in such a historic sports town.

Still, Neumann Goretti coach Albie Crosby believes Reid is the first Philly football player to commit to Stanford.

Reached via phone, a historian of high school sports in the city said Reid could indeed be the first, but couldn’t offer confirmation.

Crosby has been coaching in the city for more than two decades. At the very least, it’s likely a safe bet no city footballer has committed to the Cardinal in the last 20 years.

Whatever the case, Crosby, who was an assistant at his alma mater, West Catholic, in the early 2000s before leading Imhotep and now NG, said Reid’s future reminds him of those of previous players.

Andre Mintze and DJ Moore, who chose Vanderbilt and Maryland, respectively, after graduating from Imhotep, came to Crosby’s mind.

“To get a kid out of Philadelphia to go to Stanford,” Crosby said, “I think it’s amazing. I think it’s life-changing.

“I think the people he’ll be around, their mindset will be just about being successful in whatever you do. I think [Reid] is the type of young person who will step up to that challenge. ... Maybe he starts a tradition of family members going to Stanford or high-academic institutions such as Stanford.”

Kameca Brown, Reid’s mother, wouldn’t be opposed. Reid has two younger brothers, ages 4 and 10.

Brown said she was hard on Reid growing up, pushing him to excel in the classroom and on the field.

“He was one of those kids where unfortunately he didn’t really have his father in his life, so I felt like I had to be a little extra when it came to him,” Brown said. “I’m also very protective of him and his feelings and I just want him to do great.”

But even she didn’t expect Stanford.

“I’m still in awe,” she said, laughing.

Turns out, Reid has been in awe of his mother, whom he calls his “inspiration.”

“She really inspires me because no matter what she goes through, she’s always making sure I’m OK,” he said. “I’ve seen her sick. I’ve seen her hurt. I’ve seen her down. But she always gets up. ... Even now, she does everything by herself because she’s an independent woman and I really look up to that.”