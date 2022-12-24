Shawn Battle did just about everything with his brothers. Being the youngest of seven, though, Battle wanted to show he could hang with the older kids. And sports became the opportunity to prove it.

“That’s who got me into sports — all my brothers,” Battle said. “I had to do more for me to play with them…I just got to be like them.”

The four brothers — Battle, Jamire, Jawine, and Justin Evans — spent most days in the Mastbaum Vocational School parking lot, which was near their home in Port Richmond, playing football.

Hands got scraped on the pavement and arguments carried over to the dinner table about who was the better athlete. But those moments, Battle said, are some of his favorite memories as a kid, ones that shaped the competitive leader he is today.

“They were his role models, and he wanted to follow in their shoes,” said Battle’s mom, Beverly Evans Battle. “And you could see the passion in his eyes once he got out there on that football field. This is where he wanted to be.”

The Neumann Goretti defensive back is now taking his talents to Boston College. He signed his national letter of intent Wednesday, picking a program he felt replicated the family atmosphere he has at home.

Battle has left quite the imprint in the Neumann Goretti football program. As a captain this past season, he led the team to a PIAA 3A championship game appearance and became a Takis All-American. But it wasn’t easy getting there.

On Feb. 16, Jawine, who was four years older than Battle, was fatally stabbed in an incident inside a dormitory at Lincoln University. He was 21 years old.

Two other students also were injured. Police did not state a motive, but a woman, who had a brother attending Lincoln, was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing and ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder. Her attorney said she acted in self-defense.

“He was the light of the family,” Beverly said of Jawine. “This was a kid everybody went and looked up to. I looked up to him. My husband even looked up to him. He was just that type of kid with a great mentality and inspiration.”

Jawine went to Philadelphia Electrical and Technology Charter High School and was pursuing a health science degree at Lincoln. He also was an aspiring basketball player.

Battle and his older brother occasionally played on the same football and basketball team growing up. They talked about their dreams of playing a sport in college or professionally.

In his commitment video to Boston College, Battle paid tribute to Jawine, who had passed four months earlier.

“It was only right to do that,” he said.

“We always talk about meeting each other at the top,” Battle added. “Never give up. No matter how many chances it is, never give up.”

His focus now is carrying on his brother’s legacy, despite any obstacles.

‘He was like my twin’

While Battle was just 8 years old, he convinced his mom to let him play with Jawine on a football team for 12- and 13-year-olds. It was the first time he had the chance to compete with all four of his brothers on an organized team.

Despite being outsized, Battle held his own.

“There were so many big kids, and Shawn was the littlest kid,” Beverly said. “I told him, ‘Shawn don’t try to tackle these kids, just chop the kids.’ And that’s what he started doing. … Whatever [Jawine] wanted to do, Shawn was all down for. He didn’t care if he was going to get hurt as long as he played with him.”

Battle, who’s also a guard for the Neumann Goretti team that captured the 2022 Philadelphia Catholic League championship, played with Jawine on Big Dreams Basketball Academy Bearcats, a youth organization based in North Philly.

But by eighth grade, he knew football was going to be the sport that took him further. And when Battle stepped on the field as a freshman starter on varsity for the Saints, Jawine made sure to be at every game, even after he left for college.

“He was like my twin. We did everything together,” Battle said. “He helped me become a better person. Within football and outside of football. He did a lot to help me improve my game still to this day.”

Battle, a junior at the time of the incident, didn’t know how to deal with the loss of one of his best friends. So he never spoke about it. Not to his family, coach, or teammates.

His partner, Battle said, helped him through certain moments. Whether it was as listening ear or a distraction from the situation. When it came to football, though, he knew Jawine wouldn’t want him to miss a practice or not put his best effort forward, so he continued on that path for Jawine.

“I’m going to keep doing what I do, because where I come from, you don’t show people when you’re down or when you’re up,” Battle said. “Always keep a smile on your face.”

‘He stayed the course’

Heading into Battle’s senior year, Neumann Goretti head football coach Albie Crosby dedicated the season to Jawine.

And Battle had some goals of his own in honor of his brother — becoming an All-American and winning a state title. He even made a bet with Jamire before the season opener that he would earn All-American status.

He fell short of one of those goals. During the Saints’ PIAA Class 3A semifinal game against Wyomissing, Battle, who also contributed at running back, was ejected from the game after the official ruled he punched a Wyomissing player. The controversial call left him automatically ineligible to play against Belle Vernon in the championship, and Neumann Goretti lost, 9-8, in the title game.

“I wanted the Catholic League MVP. I got cheated out of that,” Battle said. “I was kicked out of the [semifinal] game. I got cheated out of that and my last high school game, I definitely got cheated out of that.

“I tried to be there for my brothers. I was thinking, ‘What could I have done differently?’ Or if it was vice versa, the other way around, what would have happened? I don’t know.”

Crosby, who said Battle was reacting to being hit below the belt, tried to fight the championship game suspension, but PIAA officials wouldn’t overturn the call. Battle’s mom told him that despite whatever happened, he needed to be there for the team in the championship game, which is exactly what he did.

“He led from the sideline this time” Crosby said. “He was there to keep his teammates up. He was able to coach the young running backs, since we had two freshmen replace him, and he helped those guys through the whole game. He was there to put our team in a position to win the state title.”

As a three-star recruit ranked No. 13 in the state in the class of 2023, Battle is shifting his focus to Boston College and hopes to start as a freshman for the program that began showing interest in him as a freshman before offering him a scholarship as a junior. Coach Jeff Hafley sees plenty of potential in him.

“Battle is one of the best athletes in entire Northeast,” Hafley told reporters Wednesday. “He scored [four] touchdowns in his second-to-last game. The guy’s played quarterback, running back, wideout, corner. He’ll start out [at] DB for us.”

Beverly believes her son can be a mentor for other young men growing up in the city and facing similar challenges while at Boston College.

And whether it’s on the football field or in life, Battle carries a piece of his brother with him everywhere he goes in the form of a tattoo in memory of Jawine.

“He’s right next to me,” Battle said.

Said Crosby: “He didn’t quit. He stayed the course. He’s graduating from high school, going to college. I know his brother is going to be looking over him and is extremely proud. Hopefully those dreams come true to play in the NFL.”