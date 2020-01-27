There was this camp, top 50 players in the country. The way Donnie Carr remembers it, invitees were the top 30 rising seniors, plus top 10 juniors and top 10 sophomores. Donnie Carr, Roman Catholic High, Philadelphia, had made the cut. The camp run by the NBA Players Association was designed to highlight the best of the best, but also, Carr said, “for us to get a chance to know each other. The only thing they gave us was fans and pizza.”