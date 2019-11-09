Timber Creek held on to win after Raritan scored with just more than three minutes remaining and elected to go for two to take the lead. Dior Boyd intercepted the pass attempt and Timber Creek ran out the clock for a 1-point victory. Marcus James hauled in two touchdowns receptions from Leary after Justin Houston opened the scoring with a touchdown catch in the first quarter. A 10-yard touchdown run by Elijah Williams gave Timber Creek a 27-20 lead with just more than seven minutes remaining.