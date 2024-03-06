NJSIAA admits referees’ error in a call that gave Camden a win over Manasquan. But the call will stand.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association released a statement Wednesday apologizing to the Manasquan High boys’ basketball team after officials waved off a game-winning shot in the state Group 2 semifinal game against Camden. The association said, however, that the call will stand.

The Panthers took the lead in the closing seconds Tuesday, but Manasquan’s Griffin Linstra scored on a putback at the buzzer. After conferring, the referees ruled that the clock had expired, resulting in a 46-45 Camden victory that advanced the Panthers to the state final. The officials reviewed video of the play later and determined that the shot should have counted.

Although the NJSIAA admitted the mistake, the ruling — and the game’s result — will not be overturned. Once an official leaves the court, the score cannot be changed, the association said.

“NJSIAA understands Manasquan’s frustration regarding the outcome of last night’s game,” the association said in the statement. “We never want a contest to end with controversy or confusion.

“The rules are clear — once game officials leave the ‘visual confines of the playing court,’ the game is concluded, and the score is official. So while the officiating crews’ reports indicate that a postgame review of footage of the play in question convinced them that the basket should have counted, the results could not then and cannot now be changed.”

The officials initially signaled a basket for Linstra before waving it off.

According to the NJSIAA statement, one of the three officials said the basket beat the buzzer. A second official said he saw the ball in the shooter’s hands as the buzzer sounded, leading the officials to wave off the bucket.

“Later, after being shown video clips,” NJSIAA said, “the second official agreed the basket should have counted.”

Video of Linstra’s shot and the aftermath received plenty of attention on social media, with videos showing him releasing the ball before time expired.

» READ MORE: Camden advances to state final after an officiating error waved off a buzzer-beater. Here’s how everyone reacted.

“Unlike in college or the pros, there is no instant-replay review in high school basketball in New Jersey,” the NJSIAA said in the statement. “These are the rules of the game that all schools agree to follow, and which have been upheld on appeal.”

The Manasquan School District released a statement Wednesday afternoon, noting that school officials are “frustrated” about the outcome, especially in an instance that was “obvious and well-documented.”

To uphold fairness in interscholastic sports, the district said, it plans to file “any available” appeal.

Camden (29-2) will face Arts High School of Newark in the Group 2 state final Saturday at Rutgers.

The Panthers, who last won a state crown in 2022, were withdrawn from the NJSIAA tournament last year after an altercation halted a game between Camden and Eastside in the Camden County Tournament.