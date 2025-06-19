Haverford High’s Olivia Cieslak, the state’s top middle-distance runner, is ready for the big stage

Olivia Cieslak found herself struggling to stay motivated at times this year. The recent Haverford High School grad achieved just about every accomplishment on the high school track, from holding the state’s top times in the 800 meters and mile to earning six PIAA gold medals in cross-country and outdoor track during her four-year career.

Her biggest hurdle was competing against herself, since the goal, she said, is to always try to set a personal record. But then Cieslak, who’s bound for Stanford in the fall, would remember, “We’re just running circles.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Ava Shapiro helped Lower Moreland win a state tennis title in the fall. Her twin, Gabriel, did the same this spring.

“It’s never really that serious,” she said. “Just going out there, put in the effort, and have fun with it. That’s kind of how I approach it, and it works well for me. If I were to give any advice, just go out there and have fun. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself because at the end of the day, the sun will still rise.”

And it did in May at the PIAA outdoor championship. Although, it was a bit breezy, Cieslak capped her final interscholastic meet with gold medals in the 800 meters and 1,600 meters. Her time of 2 minutes, 3.84 seconds in the 800 was a new personal record, besting her previous mark of 2:04.77, which she set as a junior at the Fords Track Classic.

She ran the 1,600 the day before and clocked in at 4:44.22. She knew she needed to prioritize her recovery to prepare for the 800, but also thought, “Let’s just go for it.” She ran the first lap in about 59 seconds and closed in 1:04.

“Running that solo just gives me a lot of clarity about what I can do when there’s girls who can push me,” Cieslak said. “I was really happy with my time. Got under that 2:04 finally, and I’m hoping to get under 2:03, maybe at Nationals, but we’ll see what happens.”

» READ MORE: Haverford’s Olivia Cieslak, one of the nation’s top middle-distance runners, is a ‘jack of all trades’

This weekend, Cieslak will compete in her final New Balance Nationals outdoor championship at Franklin Field and race in the 800 meters on Sunday.

While the last couple of months have been a series of lasts as a high school athlete, Cieslak also had a handful of firsts this year. In December, she announced her first name, image, and likeness deal with New Balance, a partnership that has been in the works since August.

“I’m still learning about this whole NIL world, I’m not going to lie,” Cieslak said. “But I’m so blessed. I would have never pictured having all these opportunities and having an amazing brand to partner with and always supports me, it’s so great. They’re a great brand, and I love wearing their clothes and shoes. But it’s kind of just another name on my back, and I need to keep being me and not let it change me or anything. Because I feel like it’s easy to be like, ‘Oh, look, I have an NIL deal with New Balance, I’m good now.’

“That’s honestly not what I’m doing it for. I’m just doing what I love, and opportunities keep coming. I just need to keep being me and stay humble with it. I’m super grateful for everything.”

Being sponsored by New Balance has also allowed to her to give back to her community.

» READ MORE: How will local high school football and basketball recruits be impacted by the House settlement?

Cieslak started running in second grade through the Catholic Youth Organization with St. Pius X in Broomall. It’s where she found her love for the sport and met some of her closest friends, which is why she decided to have New Balance sponsor this year’s CYO championship meet, where Cieslak gave away backpacks and T-shirts to participants.

“I wanted to go back to my where it started and give these kids an opportunity to have something, so every champion got a free, customized New Balance backpack,” Cieslak said. “I was super excited to be able to do that with them and to give back to that program was super special for me.”

After New Balance Nationals, Cieslak plans to take some time off to hang out with family and friends — she already has a trip planned to Wildwood for the week. Then on July 21, she’ll leave for Europe to compete in the Polish Athletics Championships in the 800 meters and 1,500 meters from July 26-28.

It doesn’t stop there. Cieslak will also be part of Poland’s under-20 team in the European Athletics U20 Championships, which are from Aug. 7-10 in Finland. She’ll run the 800, marking the first time she’s representing a country in a race.

Both of Cieslak’s parents were born in Poland and moved to the States more than 20 years ago. Cieslak has dual citizenship. She also won’t be alone on the trip. Her whole family will join her, and they’ll be staying with her grandparents in Poland.

» READ MORE: Grand Slam Track is a Franklin Field homecoming for Penn Relays veterans who are now pros

In many ways, this is only the beginning for Cieslak, and she’s trying to enjoy the moment.

“I feel like you kind of have to trust the process,” she said. “Next year is going to be challenging, but I think the people around me will definitely help me, and whatever opportunities come post-college, I think it’ll all work out just fine.”