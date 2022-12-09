There’s a long-lasting tradition when it comes to the Army-Navy football game. Whether it’s the cadets of the two schools taking the field or the drumline battle, “there’s no college game like it,” said Cole Evans, a senior at Archbishop Wood.

The offensive lineman will be in attendance for the historic rivalry game on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field, along with other members committed to play football in Army’s 2023 class, which includes six recruits from the Philly area.

Evans, Eric Gardner Jr. (Archbishop Wood), Brody Eaton (Conestoga), Tyler Klambara (Springfield), Nick Buchys (Neshaminy), and Brennan Fisher (Pennridge) will be heading to West Point, N.Y. next fall, wanting to be a part of a culture described as a “brotherhood.”

“It just felt like home for me,” said Klambara, an offensive tackle. “Everyone’s supportive of each other and everyone keeps each other up. They play like a family and that’s the one of the best things that I saw on my visit that I really wanted to be a part of.”

Playing football at Army is different than competing for other Division I programs — graduates have a commitment to serve at least five years in the U.S. Army and have rigorous training to be a cadet.

Rare is the Army player who’s granted an exception to pursue NFL opportunities rather than fully complete military service. However, what stuck out to these recruits, most of whom are considered two- and three-star prospects, was the chance to continue to play the game they love while having certain necessities taken care of after college.

“I just really thought about my family,” Gardner said. “If I go to West Point I get military benefits and I get health benefits in the future. My kids are going to be good without me needing football at all.”

» READ MORE: More than just a kicker: Midshipmen’s co-captain prepares for his final Army-Navy game

Gardner, a 6-foot-1, 224-pound defensive end, had been deciding between top football programs, such as Northwestern, Penn State, West Virginia, and Syracuse. But what stood out to him among other schools was the initial conversation he had with Army assistant head coach John Loose.

“He just expressed to me how Army is one of the best leadership schools in the entire nation,” Gardner said. “They don’t just let anybody come to the school. That was really special for me.”

For other recruits who didn’t have many scholarship offers to choose from, a chance to play at Army felt like a no-brainer, if it meant extending their football journey.

Klambara, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive tackle, has played on both sides of the ball, taking reps on the defensive line. His size allowed him to stand out, but he wasn’t sure if playing at the next level was going to be an option.

He received his first scholarship offer from Army in October. His decision to join the Black Knights was the best option over other schools, like a preferred walk-on offer from Temple. Klambara also developed a close relationship with head coach Jeff Monken during his unofficial visit.

“Army, it’s a tough school,” Klambara said. “I just want to feel challenged. No one said it was going to be easy, but I feel like going there and being around the guys that are there, the cadets, everyone’s focused on what they have to do, so I feel like I’ll be really successful there.”

Klambara for a year will be a part of the United States Military Academy Prep School, which competes against other junior college programs. It doesn’t count towards a player’s NCAA eligibility.

Since Army, Navy, and Air Force have prep schools, they are allowed to take more recruits on scholarship. It’s an easier way for incoming freshmen to get acclimated, Klambara said, to the military training and lifestyle.

“It’s huge. You get to adapt to college football and adapt to the military,” said Evans, who will also be going to Prep school. “It’s like a redshirt year, but you still get to play football. I’ve talked to players about it and they all said they loved it.”

» READ MORE: Army vs. Navy prediction: Bet on lengthy Under streak to finally end

Most of the local prospects know each other. The Wood teammates Gardner and Evans discussed the opportunity of going to Army’s program, while Klambara and Eaton, a tight end, met when Springfield competed against Conestoga. Eaton, at the time, was competing on the defensive line and the two have remained in touch.

They all plan to meet Saturday, looking to create that brotherhood before being an official Black Knight.

“Having those PA guys, they know the area,” Klambara said. “To be able to build a bond and spend the next four to five years together it’s very nice…Going into the Army-Navy game, I’ll be able to be with them in person and start to build a good friendship.”