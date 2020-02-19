The Archbishop Ryan boys’ basketball team fought through adversity this season to reach the Catholic League semifinals. Along the way, the Raiders lost their best player, a Division I recruit in Aaron Lemon-Warren. He broke his foot in late January in the middle of a breakout season.
The 6-foot-4 junior guard led the Catholic League in scoring with 24.4 points per game through Feb. 6 and was named to the second-team All-Catholic League team.
So far, he has fielded college scholarship offers from Richmond, St. Louis and Bowling Green, all of which came over the summer.
If the Raiders fall short of a Catholic League title -- the semifinals are Thursday night -- Lemon-Warren’s injury could have made the difference in retrospect.
On the bright side for him, another productive summer with K-Low Elite in AAU play could yield several more offers for the junior.
Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano got another South Jersey star to stay in his home state.
In December, it was Vineland’s Tysheem Powell who chose to play for Schiano at Rutgers.
On Feb. 6, Camden star Alijah Clark announced on his Twitter page that he’s committed to the Scarlet Knights.
Clark also had offers from, among others, Michigan, Miami, Ohio State and West Virginia.
The 6-foot-2 junior cornerback had five interceptions and seven pass breakups this season. He also recovered a fumble for a touchdown and was an All-South Jersey honorable mention pick.
Jarvis played through his junior season with little buzz, already having received scholarship offers from Temple, William & Mary, Kent State, and Massachusetts.
After the 6-5, 250-pound defensive lineman’s stellar junior season, more schools began to take notice. Jarvis finished the season with 61 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble in nine games.
He then received offers from Buffalo, Rutgers and Duke within a 10-day span in December. Last month, Syracuse, Fordham, and Wake Forest each offered a scholarship, and in February Jarvis also heard from Princeton, Yale, and Vanderbilt.
Since the season has ended, Jarvis has taken a visit to Rutgers.
“Great time at Rutgers this past Saturday,” he tweeted on Jan. 28 while wearing Rutgers colors. Jarvis also attended a Rutgers game on Sept. 1.
For the second straight year, Yeoman attended the National Combine in San Antonio, Texas, in early January.
According to 247Sports, Yeoman went into the combine 30 pounds heavier than last year and was named the MVP among the linebackers.
At the time, the 6-3, 205-pounder had an offer from Temple. Since the combine, Yeoman received an offer from Massachusetts.
On Tuesday, Yeoman announced that Kent State has also offered him a scholarship.
The report said that Yeoman has the build of a future Power Five linebacker.
Prior to Folk’s junior season at Episcopal Academy, he had two offers -- one from Morgan State and one from Army.
He had announced many visits and discussions on his Twitter page, but none had come together to result in an offer. Since the football season ended, however, the 6-1 cornerback has received nine scholarship offers.
In January, Folk got offers from Central Michigan, Buffalo, and Kent State.
On Feb. 11, the Big 10 came calling when Folk announced an offer from Northwestern. His latest offer came from Liberty on Monday.