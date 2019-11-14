Greg Garrett, 46, of West Philadelphia,owner and head strength coach at Level 40 Training & Performance Center, works with NBA player Marcus Morris; his brother, Markieff; and B.J.. Johnson, in July. Garrett has owned the facility for seven years and has trained the Morris twins for about five years. "We build relationships like no other," Garrett said. "That bond that you get and to see these guys from nothing to big time athletes."