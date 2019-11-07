How we reported this story

For more than a year, The Inquirer has examined food insecurity among high school athletes - past and present in and around Philadelphia - and the challenges it presents to athletes, parents, coaches, administrators and others.

In the weeks and months ahead, this series will reveal how high school athletes cope with food insecurity, some challenges it presents to girls in athletics, the potential temporary and long-term physiological effects boys and girls face, organizations that help, and more.

This first installment examines some causes of food insecurity, how young athletes cope, biological effects in behavior and performance, and some athletes who have excelled despite its considerable consequences.